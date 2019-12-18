Olean Police
- Monday, 11:39 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on South Union Street. A vehicle operated by Matthew Eric Mowery, 27, of 55 N. Fifth St., Allegany, was backing out of a parking space when he reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Melanie R. Barta, 50, of 133 S. Seventh St.
- Monday, 6:51 p.m., two injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South Ninth Street. A vehicle operated by Kaleb L. Buchholz, 32, of Andover, reportedly veered from the driving lane and struck a parked vehicle. Buchholz told police he had fallen asleep prior to the collision.
- Tuesday, 7:59 a.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 86. A vehicle operated by Tasha R. Mangel, 20, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly went into a skid due to the icy road conditions and struck the guard rail.
- Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., Brittany M. Wright, 29, of Cherry Creek, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors. Wright is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 4:01 p.m., Tarah L. Lyons, 25, of 132 N. Seventh St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotic, a class B felony; and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. According to police, the Olean Police department’s Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on Lyons’ residence, during which they allegedly seized 19.5 grams of crack cocaine and over 81 grams of marijuana. Lyons was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday on Route 417. Tracy L. Aiken, 47, of Pearl, Miss., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 19 and County Road 20. Tabatha Campbell, 38, of Wellsville, Daryl A. Schnitzler, 46, of Cuba, and Michael E. Pinney, 64, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. Monday on West State Street near Francis Road. Billy Junior Ramsey Sr., 82, Winifred Myers Brand, 73, and Alesha C. Simonds, 26, all of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:44 p.m. Monday on Kingsbury Hill Road near Route 98. Nancy K. Bandinelli, 72, of Franklinville, and a 17-year-old Farmersville Station female were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday on Portville-Obi Road near Coon Hollow Road. Jeremiah D. Fitton, 19, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday on Chestnut Street near Second Street. Andrew D. Swarthout, 28, of Beaver Dams, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday on East Main Street near North Seventh Street. Victoria I. French, 54, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:52 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Hess Road. Kenneth G. Cobin, 37, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY