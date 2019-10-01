Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 9:55 p.m., David Thomas, 53, of Randolph, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; aggravated driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or greater; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, an infraction. Thomas was released with appearance tickets and due in Salamanca City Court at a later date for arraignment.
- Monday, 2:14 a.m., Tyson Brown, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Brown was held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Amber L. Lippert, 35, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was arraigned, released, and due in Wellsville Village Court today.
- Monday, no time reported, Ridge C. Potter, 30, Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Potter was arraigned, released, and due in Wellsville Village Court Oct. 8.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Scott E. Ackley, 21, of Southport, was charged at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- BOLIVAR — Stephanie J. Moyer, 37, of Bolivar, was charged at 1 p.m. Sunday with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Buffalo Road and Maple Avenue Extension. Michael Richar Luty, 25, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Buffalo and Five Mile roads. Brian T. Grosso, 28, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE