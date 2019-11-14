Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:08 a.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident on the Interstate 86 off-ramp near Route 16. Teresa M. Morey, 42, of 23 South St., Cuba, reportedly lost control of her vehicle due to poor road conditions and struck a guardrail, causing damage.
- Wednesday, 5:27 p.m., Marc Anthony Butzin, 36, of 602 King St., was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Butzin was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 11:28 a.m., Mikayla M. Burlin, 20, of Salamanca, was arrested on three active bench warrants. Burlin was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 3:50 a.m., Anthony R. Vasquez, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Vasquez was processed and held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Bonnie J. Lanterman, 58, of Wellsville, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Lanterman paid restitution and was released. She is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday on Indiana Avenue. Ava L. Skiver was identified as the driver. Skiver allegedly left the scene and was issued three unspecified citations. Four injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Vito G. Randazzo was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Christopher N. Kirk, 34, of 266 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, Pa., was charged at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; failure to use ignition interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and speed not reasonable, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Irving Mills Drive and Parkside Drive. Kirk was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Kurtis Allen Kennedy, 29, of 1542 Olean-Portville Road, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on a probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Kennedy was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday on I-86. Lauren A. Kirchner was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- HUMPHREY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on Howe Hill Road near Humphrey Road. Peter P. Sutton, 32, of Darien Center, and Christopher E. Peterson, 38, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 20 near Whittaker Road. A 17-year-old Friendship female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Donald J. Johnson, 31, of Olean, was charged at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Eagle Street. A 16-year-old Delevan female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday on Humphrey Road near Bear Creek Road. David J. Conner, 55, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route 240 near Beech Tree Road. George T. Goodremote, 51, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- RANDOLPH