Olean Police

  • Friday, 6:55 a.m.

, Quincy R. C. Gayton, 20, of 911 Page Road, Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. His status was not reported.

Alfred Police

  • Thursday, 4 p.m.

, Louis Shengulette, 21, of Webster, was charged at 4 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless endangerment, a class B misdemeanor for allegedly shooting an arrow into the Alfred Police Department. He was issued appearance tickets.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • WEST VALLEY — Brandon M. May, 32, of 5222 Folts Road, West Valley, was charged at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was arraigned, released and due in Ashford Town Court at a later date.
  • GREAT VALLEY — Garrick L. Barnes, 29, of 47 Castle Place, Buffalo, was charged at 6:07 p.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony for fentanyl allegedly packaged for resale. The charge stems from a traffic stop and search warrant execution. Barnes was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.

New York

State Police

  • BOLIVAR — Jessica L. Schweigart, 39, of Bolivar, was charged at 2:44 p.m. Thursday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on an unreported amount of bail.
  • YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 39 and County Line Road. Gary K. Watson, 72, of Delevan was identified as a driver. The other driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Arcade female. One injury was reported.
  • HINSDALE — Zachary J. Hodnett, 22, of Angelica, was charged at 4:21 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or more per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket to a third party and due in Hinsdale Town Court in October.
  • DELEVAN

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:18 a.m. Friday on Delevan and Cobb avenues. William Jose Vazquez Sr., 49, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • PORT ALLEGANY

— The Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run will hold a child safety seat check Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 65 Maple St. (across from the fire hall).

