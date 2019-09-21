Olean Police
- Friday, 6:55 a.m.
Alfred Police
- Thursday, 4 p.m.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- WEST VALLEY — Brandon M. May, 32, of 5222 Folts Road, West Valley, was charged at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was arraigned, released and due in Ashford Town Court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Garrick L. Barnes, 29, of 47 Castle Place, Buffalo, was charged at 6:07 p.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony for fentanyl allegedly packaged for resale. The charge stems from a traffic stop and search warrant execution. Barnes was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York
State Police
- BOLIVAR — Jessica L. Schweigart, 39, of Bolivar, was charged at 2:44 p.m. Thursday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on an unreported amount of bail.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 39 and County Line Road. Gary K. Watson, 72, of Delevan was identified as a driver. The other driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Arcade female. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — Zachary J. Hodnett, 22, of Angelica, was charged at 4:21 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or more per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket to a third party and due in Hinsdale Town Court in October.
- DELEVAN
Pennsylvania
State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY