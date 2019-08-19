Olean Police
- Saturday, 4:30 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. Police said a vehicle operated by Philip J. Jimerson, 48, of 4568 Hungry Road, Great Valley, was traveling east when it was struck from the rear by a vehicle operated by Gregory W. Knier, 24, of 326 Central Ave., Salamanca. Knier was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 11:42 p.m.
- N. Third St., Upper, Olean, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was reported held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 4:46 a.m., Brittney L. Sherlock, 34, of 129 N. Fifth St. Front, Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and an equipment violation for substandard lights and refuse to take breath test, both infractions. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear Aug. 27 in Olean City Court.
- Sunday, 3:23 p.m., Elmer E. Ellis, 48, of 111 N. 12th St., Olean, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket on scene and due to appear Sept. 4 in Olean City Court.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Nathaniel F. Skinner, 25, of 308 E. State St., Salamanca, was charged at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due to appear in Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.
- SPRINGVILLE — Heidi A. Jankowiak, 35, of Franklinville, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Supreme Court for allegedly violating terms of her release from a previous arrest. Jankowiak was taken into custody at Springville Country Fair and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Kevin James Harrington, 46, of 53 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Saturday in a back yard off Route 19. Gladys J. Snyder, 77, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:27 a.m. Saturday on Elliott and County Line roads. Aisha Lynne Moran, 20, of Delevan and T.M. Blumenstein, 54, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:59 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Joseph J. Bucher, 84, of Bolivar, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Tiffany J. Aubry, 31, of Delevan, was charged at 3 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
- EAST OTTO — Koleby A. Tolsma, 20, of East Otto, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was being held on an unreported amount of bail.
- GREAT VALLEY — Damian J. Greaves, 25, of Allegany, was charged at 9:20 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, a class E felony, and failure to keep right, an infraction. Greaves was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday off Jones Road. B.T. Kolodziejski, 33, of Middletown, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 S. Sally A. Bond, 47, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP