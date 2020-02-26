Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., Eric W. Lindgren, 42, of 3530 Center Road, Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Amherst City Court. Lindgren was transported to Amherst Police Department.
- Tuesday, 11:47 a.m., Oriana L. Young, 27, of 210 N. Fourth St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, infractions. Young is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 4:08 p.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 37, of 112 W. Riverside Drive, was arrested on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. St. Laurent was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PERRYSBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 on North Road. Sylvia L. Wolfe was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Friday on Swartz Road. Ernest F. Pead was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:42 p.m. Saturday on Kill Buck Road. Larry Fox and Robert G. Retallack were identified as the drivers. Fox was reportedly issued two unspecified citations. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 a.m. Sunday on Route 305. Trevor M. Sena was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MAYVILLE — Bryan R. Carroll, 31, of 43 Tower St., Jamestown, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Carroll was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Donald E. Martin, 31, of Jamestown, was charged at 6:45 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Martin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday on Route 19 South near Ingram Road. Bernard E. Adams, 67, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:37 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 32. Dirk P. Wassertrom, 53, of Haverhill, Mass., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.