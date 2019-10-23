Olean Police
- Sunday, 7:33 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on North 19th Street near Washington Street. Robert E. Ide, 88, of North 19th Street, was backing out of his driveway when his vehicle reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Tuesday, 1:06 a.m., Tristan L. McCallar, 31, of 408 Alder St., was arrested on an active arrest warrant relating to a previous charge of second-degree assault, a class D felony. McCallar was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., Allen J. McFadden, 31, of 117 S. Sixth St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to turn as required, an infraction. McFadden is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 9:37 p.m., Erica Torres, no age or address provided, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Torres was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Anthony R. Ford, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator and passed red signal, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Genesee Parkway. Ford was issued traffic citations and released. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:02 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. Thomas W. Lowe, 55, of Binghamton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:02 a.m. Monday on County Road 20 near Maple Grove Street. Robert M. Langdon, 40, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:06 a.m. Monday on County Route 20 near Old Route 19. Jozlin E. Weirich, 21, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:46 a.m. Monday on Sawmill Run Road near Drake Run Road. Nicholas C. Brown, 36, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Monday on State Route 19. a 16-year-old Wellsville female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday on Eddy Road near Old Olean Road. An 18-year-old Yorkshire female was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday on Route 417 West near Coyle Road. Daniel L. Torrey, 31, of Stafford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY