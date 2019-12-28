Police report image

  • Friday, 5:24 p.m.

  • Jeffrey A. Sikes, 28, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Jan. 8.

  • RANDOLPH — Jordan L. John, 37, of Coldspring, was charged at about 5:09 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in court at a later date.
  • RANDOLPH — Jeffrey A. Baker, 40, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while ability impaired and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors, and moving from lane unsafely and leaving the scene of an accident, both infractions.

  • WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday on County Road 12 and Baker Road. Kyle R. Templar, 23, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • HUME

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:21 p.m. Thursday on Route 19A and Wayne Road. Shaun M. Piontkowski, 32, of Portageville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

