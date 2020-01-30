Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., Tyler D. Meyer, 19, of Jamestown, was arrested on two active bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court for failure to appear. Meyer was processed and held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 9:25 a.m., Alden W. Wilder, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Wilder was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 1:42 a.m., Robert A. Rosell, 32, of Little Valley, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; unsafe turn, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, driving left of pavement markings and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. Rosell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Christy L. Graham, 42, of Belmont, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Park Avenue. Graham was processed and released to a third party with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SOUTH DAYTON — Robert J. Deppa, 35, and Kylene M. Hellriegel, 35, both of 108 Lincoln Ave., Salamanca, were each charged at 6:43 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. In addition, Hellriegel was charged with second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Deppa was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date. Hellriegel was processed and transported to the Olean Police Department on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. She is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Teresa Lynn Larkin, 42, of 303 Irving St., Olean, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Holland Town Court. Larkin was transported to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near Youngs Road. Gary L. Holland, 37, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS