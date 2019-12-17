Olean Police
- Monday, 6:57 p.m., Sherri D. Armison, 46, of Olean, was charged with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple traffic infractions. Her status was not reported.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — Michael S. Stanton, 63, of Scio, was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets and due in Scio Town Court next month.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:48 a.m. Sunday on Route 19 near Vossler Road. Kylie J. Carter, 31, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:09 a.m. Sunday on Route 275 near Johnson Road. Daniel L. Torrey, 31, of Stafford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. Sunday on Sanford Hollow Road near Route 417. Kindle Joy Gruber, 33, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:37 p.m. Sunday on North Branch Road near Reed Street. An unidentified 18-year-old Friendship woman was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Exit 27. An unidentified 18-year-old Hinsdale woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday on Barnum Road near Route 16. Joel F. Gilvert, 52, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Sunday on Route 275 and Pangburn Road. Randy J. Davis, 32, of Mount Morris and James E. Cline, 50, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:19 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the Almond eastbound off-ramp. Erika R. Sieczkarski, 19, of Almond and Morgan H. Ayers, 28, of Hornell, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — Austin E. Smith, 19, of East Otto, was charged at 7:49 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was held.
- HINSDALE — Ryan K. Higley, 19, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:57 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday on Route 46 south of Bordell Road. Nicole A. Lacoss, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP