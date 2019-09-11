Olean Police
- Monday, 4:34 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South Union streets. A vehicle driven by Austin T. Grinols, 19, of 197 Highland Ave., Salamanca, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Dylan R. Greene, 26, of Angelica.
- Tuesday, 10:33 a.m., Kesia Rosario, 35, of 408 Alder St., Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Rosario was processed and arraigned and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:26 a.m. Monday on Route 16 near Raub Road. Karin Louise Hager, 57, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Milton Street and McInnich Lane. Matthew Edward Thomas, 37, of Three Springs, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday on Hyde Flats Road near County Road 41. Albert R. Merrill, 54, of Cuba, was identified as one of the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Laverne N. Cornell, 46, of Arcade, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Cornell was held.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Monday on Intestate 86 near the Friendship exit. Charle E. Brymer, 61, of Painesville, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — An 18-year-old Utica male was charged at 9:32 p.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The male was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
