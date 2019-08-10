Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:50 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street in Olean. A vehicle operated by Nikcolas Okey Cowles, 21, of 1761 Four Mile Road, 3, Allegany, was traveling east on West State Street when it went around a vehicle operated by William R. Wade, 31, of 323 N. 13th St., Olean, because he was reportedly going too slow. The Cowles vehicle slowed down to make a right turn from the access road into McDonald’s parking lot, when it was reportedly struck by Wade’s vehicle, who was attempting to go around Cowles.
New York State Police
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Thursday on Harrigan Gully and Crossroad roads. Steven L. Button, 44, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Thursday on South Main and East Center streets. Penny Lynn Chudy, 43, of Bolivar, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday on Route 219 and McDonald Road. Cassandra M. Crandall, 28, of Great Valley and Melissa A. Block, 38, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 590 and Norton Road. Theodore John May, 30, of Ontario, Robert A. Ogorman, 87 of Rochester and Rebecca J. Donovan, 41, of Hilton, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — Nichole M. Stromecki, 41, of Freedom, was charged at 12:58 p.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Nicholas R. Kahabka, 24, of Springville, was charged at 8:33 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:22 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the Friendship rest area. Lori Marie McCammack, 30, of Fillmore, Ind., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FILLMORE