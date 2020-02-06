Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South 16th Street. A vehicle operated by Melissa S. Carr, 37, of 123 Fulton St., was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jessica L. Baker, 29, of 6300 Limestone Run Road, Limestone, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
- Tuesday, 10:04 p.m., Tyler A. Randolph, 26, of Olean, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Randolph was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 8:25 a.m., Bryce V. Litchy, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Litchy was processed and held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Justin David Vreeland, 38, of 302 S. Second St., was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on a New York state parole warrant for allegedly violating conditions of his parole. Vreeland was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Bryant Duane Battle, 29, of 312 W. Henley St., was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday on a New York state parole warrant for allegedly violating conditions of his parole. Battle was subsequently charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- PERSIA — Jessica L. Henhawk, 40, of 39 Rochester St., Salamanca, was charged at 3:33 a.m. Sunday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and failure to keep right, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 353. Henhawk was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:31 p.m. Monday on East Otto-Springville Road. Cortney L. Whitton was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 353. George C. Haas was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday on Leon-New Albion Road. John A. Ebel was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Jerry L. Cobado, 50, of Orchard Park, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Sunday on an active bench warrant issued out of East Otto Town Court. Cobado was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a late date.
New York
State Police
- CANEADEA — Michael A. Myskiewicz, 33, of Caneadea, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported July 26. Myskiewicz was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Timothy E. Howard, 54, of Scio, was charged at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday. Howard was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday on Windfall Road near County Road 2B. Denise Louise Brownell, 55, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday on Route 21 near Buckley Lane. Irene M. McMann, 64, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Paul Parisi, 27, of Allegany, was charged at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 7. Parisi was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS