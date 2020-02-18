Olean Police
- Sunday, 2:41 a.m., Gail V. Smith, 49, of Portville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several infractions. She was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court March 3.
- Sunday, 8:35 a.m., Halle A. Farwell, 22, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a registration which was suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8 p.m. and Monday, 8 a.m., an unidentified vehicle left the scene of an accident in the parking lot at 653 E. State St. A vehicle was damaged that is registered to Jordan M. Parks, 34, of Olean.
- Monday, 10:21 a.m., Taneasha L. Schaeper, 23, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle fwith a registration which was suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 1:10 p.m.,
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Erma C. Simmons, 55, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and sixth-degree conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor, following an incident at Bolivar Road Dollar General. Simmons was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Feb. 25.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Robert L. Jankowiak, no information reported, was charged at 2:47 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court for failure to pay child support. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to be held for further proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Nathaniel L. Andreano, 29, of Friendship, was charged at 8:12 a.m. Friday with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree strangulation, both class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and third-degree assault and second-degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors. He was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9 a.m. Friday on Route 19 and County Route 23. Christina E. Herman, 28, of Machias, was identified as a driver. The other driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Freedom girl. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86. Steven V. Fox, 22, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 and County Road 49. Dylan J. Preston, 21, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:12 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 21 and Clark Street. Matthew P. Dodge, 43, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — James P. Carey, 25, of Olean, was charged at 3:18 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday on Church Road. William J. Haught, 28, of Huachuca City, Ariz., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Saturday on Wigwam and Bently roads. Deborah L. Woltag, 67, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Saturday on Wiltse Cross and Buffalo roads. Nancy K. Schultz, 66, of Hinsdale and Mary J. Schultz, 60, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 and Laidlaw Road. Ross L. Woodin, 51, of Farmersville Station, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — Nicole E. Williams, 27, of Freedom, was charged at 1:51 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on South Nine Mile and Zink roads. Monica M. Keesler, 26, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE