Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:15 p.m., no injuries were reported when a bicycle operated by Wesley D. Laird, 51, of 301 N. First St., Olean, struck a vehicle operated by Veronica L. Sheahan, 67, of 1557 Tracy Dr., Skaneateles, as she was leaving Rite Aid parking lot.
- Saturday, 4:46 p.m., Deepak K. Patro, 45, of 119 N. Fourth St., Olean, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, a class E felony; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was processed and released.
- Sunday, 11:27 a.m., Scott A. Silvis, 48, of 116 S. Main St., Portville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, a violation.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — Preston J. Quinn, 25, of 35 Waverly St., Apt. 4, Cattaraugus, was apprehended at 7 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was turned over to Salamanca Police Department. His status was unreported.
New York
State Police
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday on County Road 15A and Thompson Road. Valerie B. Hartman, 76, of Dansville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:01 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the Fay Hollow overpass. James C. Titterington, 57, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 a.m. Saturday at Route 19 and County Road 16. Debra L. Hall, 58, of Vestal, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:47 a.m. Saturday on Maple Grove Road and Blue Street. Donald H. Wagner, 45, of Delevan and Scott D. Stanbro, 34, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Peters Road. Alfred J. Roncska, 91, and Kenneth W. Haberer, 56, both of Springville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday on Arkport-Canaseraga and Burns roads. Matthew S. Swauger, 35, of Arkport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:53 a.m. Sunday on Bolivar and Yeager Hill roads. Davin Paul Lyman, 25, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Nicholas S. Haskins, 21, of Holland, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. The time of the incident was reported as 4:20 p.m. today.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY