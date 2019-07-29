CANASERAGA — New York State Police released the names Sunday of the four persons who died in the one-vehicle accident that occurred in Burns early Saturday morning.
Dead are the driver of the vehicle, Rebecca L. Earner, 16, and passengers Ambra E. Eddleton, 16; Justin D. Carpenter, 14; and Kyrstini L. Wolfanger, 14, all of Dansville.
The fourth passenger, Kelsi A. Bird, 16, of Dansville, was in the front seat and the only one in the car wearing a seat belt. Police reported Sunday that Bird was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for multiple non-life threatening injuries.
New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit; the Dansville Central School Superintendent; Canaseraga, Almond and Nunda Fire Companies; Dansville ALS; and Hornell ALS assisted in the investigation.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 11:49 a.m.
- N. 12th St., 3, Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation.
- Saturday, 4:16 p.m.
- W. State St., Olean, was westbound when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Daniel J. Francis, 57, of 2708 Route 16 N., Olean. Burden was charged with operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device and failure to use designated lane, both infractions. One injury was reported.
- Saturday, 5:57 p.m., James M. Gayton, 27, of 102 S. 7th St., Olean, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was initially held for arraignment and then released on his own recognizance and due in Olean City Court July 30.
- Sunday, 1:05 a.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 36, of 326 Tompkins St., 2, Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A felony, for an incident reported on July 24. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Andrew M. Czwojdak, 34, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 6:10 p.m. July 22 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to keep right; refusal to take breath test; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, all infractions. He was released to a third party.
- CANEADEA — An unidentified 18-year-old Cheektowaga male was charged at 4:55 p.m. Friday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Michael A. Salmonson, 30, of Olean, was charged at 3:31 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN