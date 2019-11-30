Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:18 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Robert C. Schwindler, 73, of Olean was heading west on West State Street when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Sophia M. Garvin, 19, of Olean, which was leaving the Oishi parking lot.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 243 and Cream Ridge Road. Raiza Despaigne, 47, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday on Route 446 and West Shore Road. Christina M. Reed, 34, of Black Creek and Michael J. Atwater, 41, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 417 and Clark Road. Aaron L. Potter, 29, of Whitesville and David A. Burns, 60, of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 and West Five Mile Road. Steven R. Carolus, 62, of Bemus Point, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on Gibson Hill Road and County Road 48. Timothy L. Gull, 51, of Lancaster, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Sandra L. Rimer, 57, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right, an infraction. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD
— A one-vehic
- le accident was reported at 1:55 a.m. Thursday on Route 219 and East Otto Road. Jeremiah S. Blakely, 34, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at the Almond exit. Timothy O’Toole, 77, of Yorktown Heights, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Kaylee A. Allessi, 20, of Elma, was charged at 6:28 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Allessi was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN
— Adam M. Chandler, 31, of Randolph, was charged at 9:14 p.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction within 10 years, a class E felony; second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; and no/inadequate plate lamp and crossing road hazard markings, both infractions.
- WILLING
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday on State Route 19 and Palmer. Ryan S. Mosher, 26, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.