Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 8:19 p.m., Michael S. Cheney, 21, of Olean, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Cheney allegedly tried stealing a car from Olean Center Mall’s parking lot and merchandise from Kohl’s. Cheney was held for arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 11:07 p.m., Kristen M. Zwick, 27, of Olean, was charged on an arrest warrant from Cattaraugus County Court for fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class D felonies. Zwick was held for arraignment.
  • Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in front of the Spectrum office. A vehicle operated by Marcia L. Bartlett, 62, of Franklinville, was backing out of a parking space when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Liam J. Searles, no age reported, of Olean. Bartlett was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.

Salamanca Police

  • Tuesday, 11:41 a.m., Justin A. Anderson, 29, of Jamestown, was charged on an active bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 11:41 a.m., Robert G. Clark, 33, of Randolph, was charged on an active bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 2:49 p.m.

, Kristine M. George, 40, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Wellsville Police

  • Tuesday, no time reported, Thomas M. Porchia, 37, of Andover, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor, and use of another vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. Porchia was issued traffic citations, released and due in Wellsville Village Court Dec. 10.
  • Wednesday, no time reported, Rebekah R. Bulkeley, 25, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor. Bulkeley was issued traffic citations, released and due in Wellsville Village Court Jan. 14. Bulkeley was also charged on a bench warrant issued from Hornell City Court. She was turned over to Hornell City Police Department.

New York

State Police

  • ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday on Peavy and Dorvit roads. Michelle A. Rupert, 65 of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE — Dennis P. Strader, 47, of Delevan, was charged at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday with false report of an incident and false written statement, both class A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
  • BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday on Gleason Hill Road S. Debra A. Swift, 46, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 19 and County Road 10. Jonathan R. Raub, 19, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • BIRDSALL — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 16 and York Street. Julie A. Ludwig, 44, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • WARD

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday on Stuck Hill and White roads. Susan L. Fisher, 59, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries w

  • ere reported.
  • ALMOND

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 at exit 32. Fiona G. Nelson, 20, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday on Chestnut and Second streets. Kyle P. Golish, 25, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FARMERSVILLE

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday on Laidlaw and Elton roads. An unidentified 18-year-old Olean man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.

