BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man is facing multiple charges after an investigation of an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 12 in the town of Bolivar.

New York State Police reported Thursday that Leroy W. Nupp, 48, of Bolivar, was charged at 12:47 p.m. Thursday with three counts of third-degree rape, a class E felony; four counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor.

Nupp is currently being held in Allegany County Jail and police report the investigation is ongoing.

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 7:42 p.m., Dillen J. Powell, 19, of 555 E. Main St., 210, Batavia, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and second-degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Powell was held pending arraignment.

Allegany County

Sheriff's Office

  WELLSVILLE

— Gary S. Hirt, 51, of Wellsville, was charged at an undisclosed time Sept. 20 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Independence Town Court, remanded to Allegany County Jail on $1,000 bail, and due to reappear in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.

  • WELLSVILLE — Willard J. Apperson Jr. was charged at an undisclosed time Tuesday on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. He was processed and turned over to Wellsville Village Police Department.
  • HINSDALE — Scott D. Vaughn, 34, of Hinsdale, was charged at an undisclosed time Wednesday on an Allegany County Family Court warrant. He was arraigned in Friendship Town Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,000 bail, and due to reappear in Allegany County Family Court at a later date.

    New York

    State Police

    • FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday on Pigeon Hill Road and Railroad Street. Brooke C. James, 21, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • ASHFORD — George H. Anderson, 37 of Springville, was charged at 4 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He is currently being held.
    • ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15 and Peavy Road. Chris A. Wolfer, 68, of East Aurora, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • ELLICOTTVILLE — John W. Swanson, 52, of Ellicottville, was charged at 10:58 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and illegal signal, an infraction. He was issued an appearance ticket.
    • SCIO — An unidentified 18-year-old Scio male was charged at 5:44 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. His status was reported with a bail bond.

    Pennsylvania

    State Police

    CERES TOWNSHIP

    — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Sept. 21 on Taylor Brook near Church Hollow. An unidentified 16-year-old Eldred male was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.

