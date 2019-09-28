BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man is facing multiple charges after an investigation of an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 12 in the town of Bolivar.
New York State Police reported Thursday that Leroy W. Nupp, 48, of Bolivar, was charged at 12:47 p.m. Thursday with three counts of third-degree rape, a class E felony; four counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor.
Nupp is currently being held in Allegany County Jail and police report the investigation is ongoing.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:42 p.m., Dillen J. Powell, 19, of 555 E. Main St., 210, Batavia, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and second-degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Powell was held pending arraignment.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday on Pigeon Hill Road and Railroad Street. Brooke C. James, 21, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — George H. Anderson, 37 of Springville, was charged at 4 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He is currently being held.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15 and Peavy Road. Chris A. Wolfer, 68, of East Aurora, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — John W. Swanson, 52, of Ellicottville, was charged at 10:58 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and illegal signal, an infraction. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — An unidentified 18-year-old Scio male was charged at 5:44 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. His status was reported with a bail bond.
Pennsylvania
State Police
