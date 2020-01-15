Olean Police
- Monday, 12:29 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near 14th Street. A vehicle operated by Nancy A. Connelly, 80, of Olean, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Ronald B. James, 39, of Olean.
- Monday, 2:22 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Buffalo Road. A vehicle operated by Barry S. Falandys, 64, of Cuba, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Gary Howard Delong, 73, of Elmore Avenue. Falandys reportedly told police his foot slipped under the brake pedal rendering him unable to stop in time.
- Tuesday, 8:28 a.m., Joshua M. Torrence, 29, of 1305 Old Rock City Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operated of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; operating without insurance and unlicensed operator, infractions. Torrence is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 9:42 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Holiday Park Centre. A vehicle operated by Joseph A. Quinlan, 87, of North 21st Street, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Elaine D. Haid, 52, of 195 Hawthorn Lane, Allegany, causing damage. Quinlan was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 12:18 p.m., Brent A. Wickhamgreen, 26, of 112 W. Eighth St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction. Wickhamgreen is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — Avery J. Seiflein, 21, of 8818 Reed Hill Road, East Otto, was charged at 3:40 a.m. Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; driving on the right side of the roadway and failure to stay in lane, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported accident on Sodum Road. According to deputies, Seiflein allegedly fled the scene and after being located a short time later was determined to be intoxicated. Seiflein was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date and released to a third party.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Kristi L. Sheridan, 35, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:37 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sheridan was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday on Andover Road near Duffy Hollow Road. Jeffrey F. Brewsaugh, 45, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Tessa M. Harris, 27, of Independence, was charged at 7:56 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Harris was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 219 and Irving Mills Road. Taylor G. Lubi, 31, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday on Eagle Street near Storms Road. Anna M. Shelnut, 26, of Bliss, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY