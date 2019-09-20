Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:10 p.m., Troy A. Johnston, 50, of 1124 Buffalo St., Olean, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court for second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held for arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 8:53 a.m., Jae Jimerson, 24, of 36 Wildwood Ave., was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
- Sunday, 4:12 p.m., Tracy Windsor, 46, of 14 Sycamore Ave., was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or greater, a felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle with no inspection, a violation. Windsor was released on appearance tickets and due to return to Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Monday, 12:05 a.m., Emanuel J. Pagan-Colon, 23, of 100 Lakeview Ave., Jamestown, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and uninspected motor vehicle, a violation. Pagan-Colon was released on an appearance ticket and due to return to Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Monday, no time reported, a juvenile Salamanca male was charged with criminal contempt of a court order. He was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 12:11 a.m., Jason C. Sawn, no age reported, of Olean, was charged on a warrant for trespass issued from Salamanca City Court. Swan was issued an appearance ticket and released to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Ronny M. Carlin, 33, of Belmont, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, for allegedly driving with a suspended license and passing a red light. He was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Oct. 8.
New York
State Police
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 12 and Pixley Hill Road. Carl H. Rahr, 49, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ASHFORD — George H. Anderson, 37, of West Valley and Brianna R. Harvey, 29, of East Otto, were each charged at 9:04 a.m. with second-degree criminal trespass. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:05 p.m. Thursday on Lyndon and Snyder roads. Ronald Hoellig, 61, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on McKee and Jacob roads. Gregory T. Geertman, 33, of Delevan, was identified as a driver. The other driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Bolivar male. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street. Lorraine M. Gould, 29, of Olean, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. Thursday on County Road 17 and Little John Road. Michael T. Chmura, 35, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM