Olean Police
- Friday, 10:48 a.m., April M. Tisdale, 27, of Olean, was charged on a violation of probation warrant issued from Olean City Court. She is due to appear in Olean City Court Feb. 25.
- Friday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Spectrum parking lot. A vehicle operated by Oria L. Karroach, 75, of Allegany, was backing out of a parking space when it struck a parked car registered to Beverly J. Bennett, no age reported, of Allegany.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Jenna E. Sevinsky, 30, of Olean, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to be held.
- OLEAN — Lester M. Smith Jr., 66, of Delevan, was charged at 1 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree welfare fraud; fourth-degree grand larceny; two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; and misuse of food stamps, all class E felonies. Smith allegedly received $2,796 in food stamps. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court March 10.
New York
State Police
- BOLIVAR — Renee M. Wilson, 18, of Olean, was charged at an unreported time Wednesday for driving while intoxicated. She was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Bolivar Village Court net month.
- CANEADEA — Rebecca A. Bradley, 36, of Cuba, was charged at 7:51 p.m. Thursday with driving with intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. Bradley was issued an appearance ticket and due in Caneadea Town Court next month.
- OLEAN — Jose G. Olds, 49, of Olean, was charged at 9:21 a.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Olds was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court later this month.
- WILLING — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on State Routes 248 and 19. Christina M. Collins, 43, of Scio and Scott M. Hanaka, 48, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE