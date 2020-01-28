Olean Police
- Sunday, 9:35 p.m., Layton T. Walker, 20, of Olean, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Ryan J. Sheridan, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated; felony driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more; aggravated driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies; and use of rented/leased/loaned vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Jan. 28.
New York
State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 a.m. Sunday on West Centerville and East Centerville roads. Marie E. Domanowski, 64, of Cheektowaga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Richard E. Gleason, 37, of Allegany, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST