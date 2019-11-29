Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:57 a.m., Jason H. George, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested on an active bench warrant relating to previous charges of sexual misconduct and third-degree assault, both class A misdemeanors. George was held pending further action.
- Wednesday, 1:11 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on Reed Street near Buffalo Street. Brooke N. Moore, 22, of Little Valley, reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle while backing, causing minor damage.
- Wednesday, 1:52 a.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 40, of 118 E. Greene St., was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Cook was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., Amber M. Brooks, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Brooks was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., a 19-year-old Salamanca female was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — William D. Harkness, 55, of Ripley, was charged at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Harkness was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 29. Amanda K. Elliott, 35, of Ischua, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday on Rock Springs Road near Bond Road. Cristina R. Enser, 45, of Lawtons, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Nicholas J. Crawn, 27, of Elmira, was charged at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. Crawn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Lattice Bridge Road. Darice D. Mullen, 55, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 243 near Cream Ridge Road. Raiza Despaigne, 47, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 446 and West Shore Road. Christina M. Reed, 34, of Black Creek, and Michael J. Atwater, 41, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 417 and Clark Road. Aaron L. Potter, 29, of Whitesville, and David A. Burns, 60, of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near West Five Mile Road. Steven Raymond Carolus, 62, of Bemus Point, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- rted at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on Gibson Hill Road near County Route 48. Timothy L. Gull, 51, of Lancaster, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Sandra L. Rimer, 57, of Bradford, was charged at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to keep right, an infraction. Rimer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
