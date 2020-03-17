Police report image

New York

State Police

  • ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot at East Main and South Fifth streets. Jairo Del Cid Godoy, 22, of Brooklyn, was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — Brett A. Moog, 51, of Allegany, was charged at 11:50 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Sunday on Arkport-Canaseraga and Bull roads. Brooke M. Anspach, 19, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • JAMESTOWN

— Henry Hershberger, 19, of Conewango Valley, was charged Sunday, no time reported, with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor.

