New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot at East Main and South Fifth streets. Jairo Del Cid Godoy, 22, of Brooklyn, was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Brett A. Moog, 51, of Allegany, was charged at 11:50 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Sunday on Arkport-Canaseraga and Bull roads. Brooke M. Anspach, 19, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- JAMESTOWN