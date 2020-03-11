Olean Police
- Saturday, 5:03 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on South Barry Street near South Street. A vehicle operated by John C. Long Jr., 71, of Ninth Street, was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing damage.
- Monday, 3:55 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near Second Street. A vehicle operated by Jane Marie Armstrong, 51, of 825 Buffalo St., reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Corissa Jean Cousins, 19, of 1116 Promised Land Road, which had slowed in traffic.
- Tuesday, 3:04 a.m., Anthony J. Dzuricky, 31, of Erie, Pa., was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Chautauqua Town Court. Dzuricky was turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department.
- Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., Destinie L. Feneran, 44, of 2926 Rogers Road, Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction. Feneran is due back in court at a later date.
Bolivar Police
- Monday, no time provided
- complaints from two minor females alleging Robak touched them inappropriately without consent. Robak was processed and released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD
- were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Monday on McKinstry Road near Gooseneck Road. Jaspal L. Vilkhu, 36, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday on Dyke Road near Jones Road. Kathy L. Wittie, 63, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near Route 98. Edwin J. Miner, 72, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Trent D. Haines, 29, of Salamanca, was charged at 4:58 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both class E felonies. Haines was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CANEADEA
- Road. Laurie S. Parker, 57, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 p.m. Monday on Yankee Road near Union Valley Road. Amy L. Whalen, 42, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Homestead Road. Amanda L. Nelson, 37, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jordan E. Reiss, 22, of Olean, and Courtney M. Michienzi, 22, of Jamestown, were each charged at 9:04 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Reiss and Michienzi were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- GENESEE