Olean Police
- Friday, 10:41 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Reids Food Barn parking lot off of East Greene Street. Oria L. Karroach, 74, of 3431 Front Street, Olean, reportedly backed into a vehicle driven by Michael W. O’Connor, 45, of 945 Front Street, Olean. The accident report states that Karroach reportedly was not aware of the collision. O’Connor reportedly followed Karroach’s vehicle to the Tim Horton’s parking lot, where Karroach again backed into O’Connor’s vehicle.
- Saturday, 3:20 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Jim’s Park n’ Shop parking lot off of Front Street. Stewart A. Strang, 77, of 521 3rd Ave., Olean, reportedly struck a parked vehicle registered to Barbara A. Tarr, 54, of 1682 Seneca Ave., Olean.
New York
State Police
- ALLEN
- e Road. Gerald A. Dale, 65, of Zephyrhills, Fla., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Chelsea M. Gergel, 25, of Olean, was charged at 11:01 a.m. Friday with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Gergel was issued an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident on Route 98 near Sparks Road. Gary W. Hensley II, 43, of Warsaw, and Justin T. Peters, 20, of Galeton, Pa., were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — An 18-year-old Allegany man was charged at 5:58 p.m. Friday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The male was held on an undisclosed amount of bail.
- FILLMORE