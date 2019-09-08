Police report image

Olean Police

  • Saturday, 2:03 a.m., Jason N. Shoup, 40, of 1006 Vine St., Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors; failure to keep right and illegal signal, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Shoup was released to a third party and is due back in court at a later date.

Salamanca Police

  • Friday, 2:37 p.m., Brian P. Blasdell, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active arrest warrant. He was held pending arraignment.
  • Friday, 4:33 p.m., Robert R. Ippolito, 50, of Derby, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • Friday, 8:48 p.m., Aaron L. Olson, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; failure to obey a traffic device, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely and failure to signal, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Olson was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • YORKSHIRE — Brent L. Jordan, 47, of Warsaw, was charged at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Jordan was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:34 a.m. Friday on Highway 244 near Stuck Hill Road. Cheyenne N. Heath, 20, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • HUME — Rose M. Aglira, 37, of Amity, was charged at 11 a.m. Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Aglira was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near Exit 30. Shui F. Cheng, 58, of Grand Rapids, Mich., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • CANEADEA — Terri A. Mura, 37, of Canedea, was charged at 5:26 p.m. Friday with torture/injure/not feeding animal, a class A misdemeanor, and neglect of an impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Tuesday. Mura was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • RICHBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 p.m. Friday on Reed Street near Route 275. Hayden R. Cole, 30, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • WELLSVILLE

— Phillip H. Fanton, 76, of Scio, was charged at 1:08 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and moved from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, unsafe turn and illegal signal, all infractions. Fanton was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.

