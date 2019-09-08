Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:03 a.m., Jason N. Shoup, 40, of 1006 Vine St., Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors; failure to keep right and illegal signal, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Shoup was released to a third party and is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 2:37 p.m., Brian P. Blasdell, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active arrest warrant. He was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 4:33 p.m., Robert R. Ippolito, 50, of Derby, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 8:48 p.m., Aaron L. Olson, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; failure to obey a traffic device, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely and failure to signal, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Olson was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Brent L. Jordan, 47, of Warsaw, was charged at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Jordan was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:34 a.m. Friday on Highway 244 near Stuck Hill Road. Cheyenne N. Heath, 20, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Rose M. Aglira, 37, of Amity, was charged at 11 a.m. Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Aglira was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near Exit 30. Shui F. Cheng, 58, of Grand Rapids, Mich., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — Terri A. Mura, 37, of Canedea, was charged at 5:26 p.m. Friday with torture/injure/not feeding animal, a class A misdemeanor, and neglect of an impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Tuesday. Mura was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RICHBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 p.m. Friday on Reed Street near Route 275. Hayden R. Cole, 30, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE