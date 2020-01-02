Olean Police
- Sunday, 4:31 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West Henley Street. A vehicle operated by Karly J. Huntington, 23, of Springville, was backing out of a residential driveway when it struck a parked car registered to Peggyann Cramer, no age provided, of Bradford, Pa. Huntington was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Monday, 7:18 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on in the traffic circle on North Union and East State streets. A vehicle operated by Helen D. Procacci, 68, of Olean, was attempting to merge into the traffic circle when it struck a vehicle operated by Kyle D. Custer, 32, of Allegany. Procacci was charged with failure to yield right of way in a traffic circle, an infraction.
- Monday, 11:25 p.m., David J. Sanderson, 45, of Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was reported held.
- Tuesday, 5:50 p.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 40, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree larceny, a class E felony, for allegedly stealing merchandise from Kohl’s valued at $1,074.23. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Jan. 14.
- Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on East State and Front streets. A vehicle operated by Justin F. Barrow, 55, of Olean, in icy conditions slid, shearing a National Grid light pole in half.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — Bradly N. Mitchell, 32, of Mansfield, Texas, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated. He was issued appearance tickets and due in Hinsdale Town Court later this month.
- FRIENDSHIP — Todd A. Howard, 32, of Friendship, was charged at 6:49 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Monday on County Road 4 and Gee Fuller Road. Christine Jones, 78, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday on Portville Ceres and Anderson roads. James M. Higby, 33, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Bridget L. Mason, 39, of Allegany, was charged at 7:57 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday on Route 98 and Bray Road. Eric M. Newland, 24, and Jeffrey M. Reigle, 53, both of Freedom, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 4 and Gee Fuller Road. Lilly M. Willover, 19, of Cuba, was identified as a driver. The second driver was reported to be an 18-year-old Allegany man. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Wellsville and North Main streets. Aric C. Jordan, 20, of Little Genesee and Jeffrey W. Gaines, 44, of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wagner Hill and Underwood roads. The driver was reported as an unidentified 18-year-old Cuba man. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1 and Summit Road. Anthony E. Williams, 31, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the Yorkshire Spirits parking lot. Jason S. Folts, 42, of Delevan, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
