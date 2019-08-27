Olean Police
- Monday, 6:15 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 86. A vehicle operated by Jeffrey P. Wood, 34, of 2104 Brown Hollow Road, Corning, was traveling westbound near exit 26 when it was struck by a trailer on a vehicle operated by Rodney L. Nelson, 7001 Fillmore Road 2, Portageville. Nelson was charged with unsafe lane change, an infraction.
- Monday, 2:29 p.m., Kim E. Staker II, 39, of 114 W. Greene St., Apt. 1, Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing two cans of flavored seltzer water valued at $1.16 from Ried’s Food Barn. Staker is due in Olean City Court Aug. 28.
- Monday, 7:21 p.m.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 9:07 p.m., Antonio W. Downey, 20, of 212 Washington St., Lot 46, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating without headlights, a violation. Downey is due to appear in Salamanca City Court Sept. 11.
- Sunday, 11:26 p.m., Donielle M. Storey, 27, of 11442 Highway 268, Elkin, N.C., was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% with prior conviction, all class E felonies; operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; failure to signal turn, a violation; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, an infraction. Storey’s status was not reported.
Allegany Police
- Sunday, 2:30 a.m., Joseph M. O’Brien, 21, of 1785 Wagar Road, Rocky River, Ohio, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was allegedly observed ripping out the flowers in front of the Brickhouse Bar and Grill. His status was unreported.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Roy W. Austin, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident on East Dyke Street Aug. 15. He was arraigned, remanded to Allegany County Jail on $500 bail, and due to return to Wellsville Village Court Sept. 17.
- Friday, no time reported, Jacob J. Cunningham, 19, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident on South Brooklyn Avenue March 19. He was arraigned, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 17.
- Saturday, no time reported, Robert B. Coad, 46, of Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; threw/deposited refuse on highway, a violation; and unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both infractions. Coad was arraigned, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 17.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — Christopher C.P. Lawton, 33, of 1142 Lillibridge Road, Portville, was charged at 2:40 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to keep right, an infraction, following a one-vehicle accident on Lillibridge Road. One injury was reported. Lawton is due in Portville Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — An unidentified 13-year-old Caneadea male was charged at 3:21 p.m. Aug. 20 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:10 a.m. Sunday on Route 305 and Crab Hollow Road. Mandy M. Wilcox, 37, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Sunday on Lillibridge Road and Maple Avenue. Anne M. Ziehm, 67, of Portville, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 31 onramp. Joseph B. Ready, 21, of Edina, Minn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — Tyrone J. English, 43, of Syracuse, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Andrew L. Papasergi, 42, of Allegany, was charged at 5:50 p.m. Sunday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- HAMLIN TOWNSHIP — Jesse Peffer, 24, of Smethport, was charged 9:34 p.m. Aug. 18, with probable cause of driving under the influence.
- HARRISON TOWNSHIP