New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Kristi L. Sheridan, 35, of Wellsville, was charged Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, following a complaint from Wild and Wet Pets that she had stolen $78.07 in merchandise. She was issued an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Town Court later this month.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 a.m. Thursday at Lillibridge Road and Maple Street. Lawrence W. Peterson, 79, and Joel F. Gilfert, 52, both of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:09 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street and Whitehouse Road. Eric D. Swartwout, 54, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday on Council House and McClure Hill roads. David H. Evans, 65, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:37 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 and County Road 43. Dennis M. Fox, 32, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday on County Road 16 near Old State Road. Tait J. Westfall, 43, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Anthony J. Boser, 22, of Yorkshire, was charged at 5:28 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:51 p.m. Thursday on Route 19S at Hood Road. Aaron A. Harrison, 40, of Houghton, and Karin S. Flower, 52, of Caneadea, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:42 p.m. Thursday on Goose Hollow Road and County Road 16. Simone L. Favo, 32, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday on County Road 27. Silas G. Philbrick, 22, of Candia, N.H., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:22 p.m. Thursday on County Road 7B and Gordonville Road. Josiah D. Vickman, 26, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:21 a.m. Friday on State Highway 305 and Mountainwood Terrace. Jeffrey W. Gaines, 44, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.