Olean Police
- Sunday, 7:31 p.m., Shamara N. Robinson, 29, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a class B felony; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. Scales and cash found in her possession were also confiscated.
- Sunday, 7:31 p.m., Megan E. Ford, 33, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court at a later date.
- Monday, 7:37 p.m., Jessica M. Golisano, 32, of Portville, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket for Olean City Court March 31.
- Monday, 8:18 p.m., Barry W. Shaw, 48, of Portville, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Olean City Court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Brennan M. Dean, 19, of Bolivar, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court March 24.
- Saturday, no time reported, Jennifer M. Giannoccaro, 49, of Rochester, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors; and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more. She was released with traffic tickets to a third party and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court March 17.
- Saturday, no time reported, Samuel S. Russo, 40, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.He was released on his own recognizance and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court today.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- Sunday, 4:50 p.m. — Levi Johnston, 27, of Little Valley, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, and failure to keep right and moved from lane unsafely, both infractions. He was released on traffic tickets and due to return to Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- Sunday, 7:07 p.m. — Jamie Camacho Jr., 59, of Randolph, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (for allegedly having 16.3 grams of methamphetamine), a class C felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle with no inspection, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
ASHFORD
- — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:57 a.m. Sunday on Stady and Ashford Hollow roads. James C. Evens, 49, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — Edward L. Smith, 64, of Almond, was charged at 5:39 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Ryan L. Arroyo, 19, of Allegany, was charged at 10:06 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jamie M. Lore, 37, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:15 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and circumvention of interlock/operating a motor vehicle without interlock device, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE