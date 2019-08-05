Olean Police
- Sunday, 2:01 a.m., Hoa V. Nguyen, 51, of 938 Kingston Dr., Olean, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held for arraignment.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday on Route 16 South and Four Mile Road. Marcus J. Foster, 33, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — Joshua P. Cross, 21, of Andover, was charged at 4:09 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. He was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- WILLING — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday on State Route 19 and Moonlight Drive. Jason M. Gage, 39 of Bolivar, and Bradley L. Jadwin Jr., 40 of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 and Graves Road. Rebecca L. Holsopple, 49, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday on Barnum Road. Debra S. Kelley, 59, of Eldred, was identified as a driver. A white Chevy Silverado that was suspected to have New York registration plates is expected to have minor damage to the passenger side, including a broken side view mirror. No injuries were reported.
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP