Olean Police
- Saturday, 1:14 a.m., Noble Ilo, Nwabugwu Vitus, 25, of Buffalo, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor and several traffic infractions. He was released and issued an appearance ticket for Olean City Court Feb. 12.
- Saturday, 1:14 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on South Union Street near West Riverside Drive. A vehicle operated by David C. Bennett, 57, of Olean was southbound on South Union Street when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Brandy M. Outman, 28, of Smethport, Pa. Outman was charged with unsafe lane change, an infraction.
- Saturday, 5:47 p.m., Caleb M. Neely, 29, of Olean, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. He was also charged on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. Neely was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Feb. 12.
- Saturday, 1:14 a.m., Melody A. Burnett, 40, of Olean, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Feb. 12.
- Sunday, 1:50 a.m., Sean M. Mcauley, 44, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held for arraignment in Olean City Court.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jason S. Whipple, 37, of Little Valley, was charged at 12:25 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:22 a.m. Friday on Route 98 and Brown Schoolhouse Road. Daniel D. Kingsland, 20, of Springville and Joseph R. Owens Jr., 41, of Chaffee, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:13 p.m. Friday on Route 16 S. and East Hill Road. Deborah A. Woodruff, 54, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
