Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on First Avenue near Center Street. A vehicle operated by Rhea L. Shaw, 46, of 2136 Union Valley Road, was backing from a driveway when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Friday, 11:19 a.m., one injury was reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and Reed streets. A vehicle operated by Patricia A. O’Keefe, 89, of North 17th Street, reportedly passed through the stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by James C. Zeigler, 66, of Genesee Street, causing major damage. Zeigler complained of head and back pain at the scene and was taken to Olean General Hospital by private vehicle for evaluation. Police said O’Keefe was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction.
- Friday, 8:54 p.m., Desirea M. Lovell, 31, of Franklinville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, an infraction. Lovell is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86. Jennifer L. Anderson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. Thursday on Route 21 near Lusk Road. Kevin J. Fleischman, 36, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday on Route 244 near White Road. An 18-year-old Franklinville male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 near Exit 29. Carl V. Clark, 67, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday on Route 70 near Route 24. Sabrina A. Dietz, 36, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on County Road 13B near Faulkner Road. James M. Robbins, 55, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Rawson Road near Lyndon Road. Mark B. Mueller, 62, of Cheektowaga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:52 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West State Street and South 28th Street. Linda Ann Cousins, 57, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — Christina L. Ertell, 31, of Belfast, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Friday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 21. Ertell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday on County Road 10 near Barlow Road. Syed Muhammed Zafar, 30, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday on Route 244 near Decker Road. Stephen D. Ermer, 24, of Belmont, and Sarrah A. Matla, 23, of Almond, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Friday on Andover Road near Williams Road. Elbert S. Edmands, 73, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Joshua K. Randall, 29, of Bolivar, was charged at 8:27 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and using a portable electronic device while driving, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Randall was allegedly found to be in possession of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual strips, for which he did not have a valid prescription. Randall was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BURNS — Vicki L. Galloway, 52, of Phelps, was charged at 9:14 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors, inadequate plate lamp, failure to use designated lane and refusal to take breath test, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Galloway allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. According to police, a chemical breath test later reportedly revealed her to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.23%. Galloway was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN
Pennsylvania
State Police
ROULETTE, Pa. — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 p.m. Thursday on Route 6 near Trout Brook Road. A vehicle operated by Richard C. Gustin, 83, of Roulette, reportedly crossed into the opposite lane and subsequently struck vehicles operated by Adrian A. Schroll, 26, of Port Allegany, and Valerie A. Conant, 49, of Port Allegany, causing major damage. Five injuries were reported.