Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Ashley S. Curry, 29, of Scio, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and sixth-degree conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from an incident at Dollar General. Curry was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Feb. 25.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI
- ile intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to maintain lane, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Napoli Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 a.m. Thursday on Bigelow and Fritz roads. James D. Heineman, 30, of Ashford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Route 16 and State Highway 39. Branden R. Schmeelke, 23, of Freedom and Joshua D. Jones, 22, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday on County Road 12 and Hess Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Wellsville man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:19 a.m. Thursday on Route 219 and Brewer Cross Road. Daniel B. Moore, 36, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart on Dan Eaton Drive. Lynn A. Hirliman, 56, of Olean, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:54 p.m. Thursday on County Road 21 and Mitchell Road. Kelli S. Niedermaier, 45, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Tyler B. Rush, 39, of Cyclone, Pa., was charged at 3:49 p.m. Thursday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
