Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Misty M. Kimbrough, 31, of 50 Kincaid St., Bolivar, was pulling out of a parking space on West State Street, when it struck a parked car registered to Karen C. Bohn, 55, of 521 School St.,Olean.
- Thursday 2:15 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Geena N. Tripodi, 29, of 181 Lawson Road, Knapp Creek, was stopped at a stop sign at Washington and North Tenth streets when it was struck by a vehicle operated by a 15-year-old Olean female, who was turning left from Washington Street. The unidentified female was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to yield right of way, both violations.
- Thursday, 3:18 p.m., Charles B. Hopkins, 31, of 8357 Route 417, Little Genesee, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on $100 bail and is due to appear in Olean City Court Sept. 17.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Viviana A. Ferreira, 19, of 1026 S. Linda Vista Drive, Globe, Ariz., was charged at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019 with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Ferreira was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Chase Robert Cole, 24, of 525 Third Ave., Olean, was charged at 4 p.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Chase was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail for further proceedings.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in lot 58 at 3974 Route 417. Kim M. Childs, 67 and Cathryn A. Rosetti, 65, both of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — James H. Green, 56, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., was charged, at an unreported time Wednesday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets and due in Great Valley Town Court in September.
- BOLIVAR — Anthony W. Fountain, 19, of Bolivar and Matthew K. Swift, 20, of Little Genesee, were each charged at 5:39 p.m. Thursday, with petit larceny, for the alleged theft of two bicycles from a residence on Kossuth Road. They were each issued appearance tickets and due to appear in Bolivar Town Court.
- WELLSVILLE — Robert J. Walsh, 23, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:55 a.m. Thursday with first-degree vehicular assault, a class D felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY — Christopher R. Kelley, 22, of Allegany, was charged at 9:07 a.m. Thursday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He is currently being held.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:57 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 417 and Davis Hill Road. James K. Demetreu, 63, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE