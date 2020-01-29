Olean Police
- Monday, 5:13 p.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Genesee streets. A vehicle operated by Brieanne M. Jordan, 23, of 1324 N. Union St., was entering the roadway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Heather A. Keller, 49, of 2000 Belle View Lane, causing damage to both vehicles.
- Tuesday, 1:28 p.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident on the Interstate 86 on-ramp near Route 16. A vehicle operated by Sarah C. Kinley, 80, of Arlington, Texas, reportedly drove too close to the guide rail, striking it and causing damage.
- Tuesday, 2:12 p.m., Roman Nieves, 56, of Johnsonburg, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday at the Country Fair on North 12th Street. Nieves allegedly stole a Zippo lighter display case containing 15 lighters, valued at $430. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Curtis D. Hall, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday on West State Street. Hall was processed and released under the supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle was reported at 6:49 a.m. Monday on Dutch Hill Road near Boberg Road. Gary Richard Swain, 57, of Machias, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:04 a.m. Monday on Route 21 near Kenyon Road. Jennifer S. Sorochin, 54, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:36 a.m. Monday on Bailey Hill Road near Hills Road. Sara Marie Lynn Shroyer, 26, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Countyline Road and Route 39. Rebecca S. Anderson, 58, of Delevan, and a 17-year-old Arcade girl were listed as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- RANDOLPH — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday on Route 394 at the Randolph Central School driveway. Dana J. Story, 68, of Great Valley, and a 17-year-old Randolph boy were listed as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near County Road 16. Leslie Anne Button, 37, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday on Route 98 near Higgins Road. Aaron C. Cook, 37, of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG