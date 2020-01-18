Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:18 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Brittany L. Long, 29, of Friendship slid in icy conditions and struck a vehicle that was stopped in traffic on East State Street that was operated by Amy M. Baer-Weis, 53, of Olean.
- Thursday, 5:32 p.m., no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Keyonna R. Link, 18, of Olean was traveling east on East State Street when it slid in the rear bumper of a vehicle operated by Luke W. Tackentien, 42, of Cuba. Link’s vehicle jolted left, striking a vehicle operated by Brenda J. Blackwell, 52, of Olen, who was heading west on East State Street.
New York
State Police
- SCIO
- 4 a.m. Thursday on County Road 10 and Barlow Road. Seth M. Garlow, 28, of Cato, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on County Road 23 and Daley Road. Melissa J. Grasso, 50, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Sugartown and Sommerville Valley roads. Cortney L. Spittler, 34, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Thursday on Route 242 E. and Fancy Tract Road. Sierra R. Wilber, 28, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 28 westbound entrance from State Route 305. Cecil J.F. Blue, 38, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Thursday on State Route 305 and Wolf Creek Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Allegany woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Thursday on Petrolia Road and County Road 38. An unidentified 18-year-old Andover man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO