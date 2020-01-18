Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 5:18 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Brittany L. Long, 29, of Friendship slid in icy conditions and struck a vehicle that was stopped in traffic on East State Street that was operated by Amy M. Baer-Weis, 53, of Olean.
  • Thursday, 5:32 p.m., no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Keyonna R. Link, 18, of Olean was traveling east on East State Street when it slid in the rear bumper of a vehicle operated by Luke W. Tackentien, 42, of Cuba. Link’s vehicle jolted left, striking a vehicle operated by Brenda J. Blackwell, 52, of Olen, who was heading west on East State Street.

New York

State Police

  • SCIO

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:4

  • 4 a.m. Thursday on County Road 10 and Barlow Road. Seth M. Garlow, 28, of Cato, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on County Road 23 and Daley Road. Melissa J. Grasso, 50, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Sugartown and Sommerville Valley roads. Cortney L. Spittler, 34, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Thursday on Route 242 E. and Fancy Tract Road. Sierra R. Wilber, 28, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 28 westbound entrance from State Route 305. Cecil J.F. Blue, 38, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Thursday on State Route 305 and Wolf Creek Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Allegany woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Thursday on Petrolia Road and County Road 38. An unidentified 18-year-old Andover man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • SCIO

– A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday on County Road 9 and State Route 417. Mavrick D. Johnson, 20, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...