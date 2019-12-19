Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Medical Arts building parking lot on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Teri L. Miles, 55, of Little Valley struck a vehicle operated by Peter J. Reiss, 61, of Franklinville. Miles was charged with failure to yield right of way, a violation.
- Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Community Bank parking lot on Delaware Avenue. A vehicle operated by MJ Hanmer-Landries was backing out of a parking space when it struck a vehicle operated by Susie N. Stakel, 78, of Olean, who was pulling into a parking space. Hanmer-Landries was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 5:09 p.m., Isabel G. Palix, 23, of Franklinville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after she allegedly stole mugs; clothes; makeup; purse; shoes; hat; candle; and fire stick valued at $652.98. Her status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 1:16 p.m., John Kennedy, 35, of Cattaraugus, was charged on an active warrant issued from Jamestown City Court. He was turned over to Jamestown Police Department.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — George H. Anderson, 37, of Springville, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Yorkshire Town Court. He was transported to Yorkshire Town Court, released and due to appear at a later date.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Davis Hill Road and East Nickerson Avenue. An unidentified 18-year-old Wellsville man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 at exit 23. Adam S. Colton, 36 of Little Valley and Michael P. Fox, 56 of Limestone, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 3 and State Route 19. Amanda M. Kelly, 29, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday on Freedom and McMurry roads. Corey M. Cassidy, 19, of Fillmore and Ryan J. Phetteplace, 37, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday on Route 446 and Kinney Hollow Road. Benjamin H. Seelye, 19, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday on Killbuck Road and Route 417. James R. Freaney, 45 of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday on Back Hinsdale Road and Valley View Drive. Marie A. Kennedy, 66, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday on Route 16 and Worden Road. David A. Coffey, 39, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ROULETTE TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 p.m. Dec. 12 on U.S. Route 6 south of Trout Brook Road. Richard C. Gustin, 83, of Roulette and Adrian A. Scroll, 26, of Port Allegany, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- EULALIA TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday on Buffalo Street just west of Sunrise Ridge Road. Victorisa S. Simard, 65, of Bolivar, N.Y., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- EULALIA TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on State Route 44 just south of Legion Road. Brianna N. Welch, 25 of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SHARON TOWNSHIP