Olean Police
- Friday, 5:35 p.m., Lastar P. Farmer, 20, of 1608 Ave. B, Apt. B, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. Farmer was released on his own recognizance and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
- Friday, 5:56 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Arthur A. Penird, 47, of Allegany, was stopped in traffic on exit 26 of Interstate 86 when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle operated by Leo J. Martin, 58, of Olean. Martin was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 6:13 p.m., Dajon M. Wilcher, 19, of Second Avenue, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors.
- Friday, 6:33 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Maria M. Harper, 59, of Olean was stopped in traffic on West State Street when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle operated by a 16-year-old Olean girl, who was cited with following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 3:02 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Venita D. Armprester, 56, of Olean was stopped in traffic on West State Street when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle operated by Stephanie E. Green, 33, of Ischua. Green was cited with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 10:33 p.m.
, Robert E. Bailey, 66, of Olean, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and no inspection, a violation.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — Javier A. Moreno, 23, of Jamestown, was charged at an unreported time Friday with criminal possession of a hallucinogen and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was arraigned in Olean Town Court, released on $250 bail, and due in Hinsdale Town Court later this month.
- HINSDALE — Jay A. Cavanaugh, 54, of Coudersport, Pa., was charged at an unreported time Friday with driving while ability impaired by alcohol. He was released with appearance tickets and due in Hinsdale Town Court later this month.
- YORKSHIRE — Kerry A. Donohue, 43, of Yorkshire, was charged at an unreported time Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several traffic infractions. She was released with appearance tickets and due in Yorkshire Town Court later this month.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:03 a.m. Saturday on Felton Hill and White roads. Austin E. Smith, 19, of East Otto, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 21 and Hardy Hill Road. John M. Knepfler, 50, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:37 p.m. Saturday on Mill Street and Route 16. Krystal A. Silsby, 41, of Delevan and Terry L. Phillips, 60, of West Valley, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:50 p.m. Saturday on South Main and South streets. Daisey D. Rung, 28, of Silver Springs, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE
— Dominic D. Grimes, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 2:29 a.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing, criminal mischief and fourth degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held on $2,000 bail.