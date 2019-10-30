Olean Police
- Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., Eric L. Burroughs, 34, of 102 Pancio Lane, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Burroughs is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 16 on South Nine Mile Road. Bart J. Carr was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:05 p.m. Thursday on Cherry Creek Hill Road. Nikole Y. Lockwood was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Saturday on Route 417. Elizabeth A. Dixon was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Sunday on Kahler Hill Road. Crystal N. Finch was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 eastbound. Andrew R. Lewis was identified as the driver. Three injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:19 a.m. Monday on Route 16. Ashley R. Notto was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- SOUTH DAYTON — Joseph C. Gierszewski, 27, of South Dayton, was charged Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Gierszewski was allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Preston R. Finch-Gerkulak, 18, of Perrysburg, was charged Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Finch-Gerkulak, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of cocaine and MDMA. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Curtis D. Short, 30, of Scio, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Monday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 20. Short was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday on Lake Road near Randolph Road. An 18-year-old Brownville male was listed as the driver. Three injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Chamberlain Street. Joanne G. Young, 72, of Houghton, and Andrada Tuduc, 21, of North Collins, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:42 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near mile marker 120. Laurie A. Birdsall, 58, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 p.m. Monday on French Hill Road near Hall Road. Jeremy J. Welton, 27, of Swain, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 15. Daniel L. Canup, 45, of Tunnelton, W.V., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday on County Road 15 near Lamont Road. John C. Osterhout Jr., 47, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:08 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near Westover Road. Dakota Lynn Kleever, 21, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Fox Drive. Jay G. Tyler, 55, of Big Rock, Tenn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.