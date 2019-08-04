Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:08 p.m., one injury was reported in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of North First and Wayne streets. Sharon D. Hanigan, 64, of 320 S. Union St., reportedly drove straight through the intersection and struck vehicles driven by Kyle P. Albney, 25, of 4525 Five Mile Road, Allegany, and Rebecca A. Field, 55, of 310 N. 9th St., Olean.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — Lucas Burch, 30, of 569 W. Perimeter Road, Frewsburg, was charged at 3:27 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unclassified misdemeanors. Charges reportedly stem from reported harassment at MJ’s Tavern in Napoli. Burch was issued appearance tickets for the Town of Napoli Court for a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Nealie Linsler, 43, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Thursday with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. Charges reportedly followed a search warrant executed in Salamanca. Police report packaged bags of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found. Linsler was held for arraignment at Salamanca Police Department.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Andrew M. Czwojdak, 34, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 6:10 p.m. Monday, July 22, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, refusal to take breath test and failure to keep right, infractions. Czwojdak was released to a third party for processing.
- NTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday on Smith Cross Road. An unnamed 16-year-old Chaffee male was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
