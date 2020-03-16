Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:41 p.m., Justin C. Murray, 35, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
- Saturday, 7:40 p.m., Viktor A. Buchalski, 27, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing string cheese valued at $6.99 from Ried’s Food Barn. He was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court March 31.
- Saturday, 8:22 p.m., Richard D. McCready, 57, of Olean, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. He was held for arraignment.
- Sunday, 12:09 a.m., Tina M. Escalera, 58, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court April 1.
- Sunday, 4 p.m., Stephen T. Banko IV, 44, of Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing clothing valued at $163 from Kohl’s.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE
- ALLEGANY — Mikki L. Stuckey, 34, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 4 p.m. Friday on a fugitive of justice warrant issued from McKean County, Pa. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail pending extradition.
- RANDOLPH — Jamie Camacho, 59, of Randolph, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held for arraignment.
- OLEAN — Clifford J. Thompson III, 34, of Olean, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Olean Police Department, where he was held for arraignment.
- CARROLLTON
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 S. and Hood Road. Natalya V. Pankova, 49, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ILLING — Dakota M. Jones, 22, and Kathryn A. Petsch, 25, both of Willing, were each charged at 4:45 p.m. Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Martin Road. Kenneth H. Cornell, 34, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Kristina M. Marlett, 30, and Alyssia M. Scull, 25, both of Allegany, were each charged at 9:20 p.m. Friday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Scull was also charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Hannah V. Depp-Yates, 22, of Clarksville, was charged at 9:55 a.m. Saturday with sexual misconduct with an animal or dead human body, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on State Route 19. Tammy L. Castle, 45, of Belmont and James P. Szymanski, 44, of Alden, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday on Route 16. Thomas L. Nees, 59, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. Saturday on McKinstry and Creek roads. Melissa M. Reisdorf, 36, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
