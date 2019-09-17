Olean Police
- Monday, 10:20 a.m., Alexis L. Borden, 23, of 108 N. Sixth St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an infraction. She was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Oct. 16.
- Monday, 11:01 a.m., Jamie L. Stutz, 32, of 124 N. Barry St., 1, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court for an incident reported on Sept. 9. Those charges included third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors.
- Monday, 11:23 a.m., Andrew J. Niver, 42, of 182 W. Riverside Dr., Olean, was charged on a warrant issued from Olean City Court for second-degree harassment, a violation. His status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Juston W. Conklin, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, stemming from an incident on Madison Street. Conklin was arraigned, remanded to Allegany County Jail on $500 bail, and due in Wellsville Village Court today.
- Saturday, no time reported, Jason M. Becker, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation, stemming from an incident on Pleasant Street. Becker was arraigned, posted $250 bail and released. He is due to return to Wellsville Village Court today.
- Sunday, no time reported, Robert L. Gardner, 48, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; and unlicensed operator, an infraction. Gardner was issued an appearance ticket, released to a third party, and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Oct. 8.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — A 15-year-old unidentified juvenile was charged at 4:45 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, after a staff member at the Randolph Children’s Home was reportedly punched in the face. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear at Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.
- GOWANDA — David Payne, 29, of Perrysburg, was charged at 12:10 a.m. Saturday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Payne was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and due to appear in Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — Dean L. Rhodes, 38, of Allentown, was charged at 5:50 a.m. Friday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Sunday in the Walmart parking lot on Plaza Drive. Cindy L. Kohnen, 57, of Olean and Thelma R. Greene, 77, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 243 and Crescent Drive. James L. Neely, 28, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:18 p.m. Sunday on Hopkins and Hodnett roads. An unidentified 17-year-old Perry male was reportedly the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:04 p.m. Sunday on Haskell and Creek roads. Tamera K. Linn, 55, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:06 p.m. Sunday on Route 275 and County Route 20. Kristen R. Coddington, 20, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND