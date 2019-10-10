Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:49 a.m., Jamar L. Mills, 24, of Buffalo, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. Mills was subsequently found to have an active violation of probation warrant. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Wednesday, 2:56 a.m., Desiree S. Culverwell, 32, of 202 N. Clinton St., was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Culverwell was held pending further proceedings.
- Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., Jeffry Scott Kayes, 32, of 818 Buffalo St., was arrested on a criminal contempt warrant issued out of Olean City Court.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jami S. Perry, 37, of Friendship, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 18 on South Main Street. Perry was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Charles A. Buchholz, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation. Buchholz was transported to Allegany County Jail where he was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route 353. William R. Krysick was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- BOLIVAR — Billy J. Roberts, 44, of Ceres, was charged at 8:32 a.m. Monday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 13. Roberts was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — A 12-year-old Wellsville boy was charged at 3:30 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Emily E. Zeigler, 22, of Allegany, was charged at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment, violations. Zeigler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ULYSSES, Pa.