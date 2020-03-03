Olean Police
- Monday, 10:45 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West Henley Street. A vehicle operated by Laurie A. McGavisk, 34, of Erie, Pa., was stopped at the stop sign on West Henley at South Seventh Street, when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Elaine M. Wier, 73, of Olean. Wier was ticketed for failure to drive on the right side of the road, a violation.
- Monday, 1:55 p.m.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — Adam S. McLeod, 26, of Duke Center, Pa., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Olean City Court later this month.
- ALLEGANY — Jason C. Swan, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at an unreported time Saturday on two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine and naloxone), a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Allegany Town Court later this month.
- ALLEGANY — Kylene M. Hellriegel, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at an unreported time Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone hydrocholoride), a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Dylan S. Tuttle, 21, of Olean, was charged at 1:23 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone hydrocholoride), a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday on Independence Drive and State Route 417. Heather M. Wildfire, 42, of Allegany and David E. Ortlip, 62, of Dubois, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Nathan C. Bilby, 28, of Olean, was charged at 5:12 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $90.60 from Walmart on Feb. 1. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 19 S. and Ingraham Road. Karl N. Sheffield, 49, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 p.m. Sunday on Bishopville and Pennsylvania Hill roads. Jeremy F. Pollizzi, 33, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND