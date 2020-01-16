Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:29 p.m., Tricia A. Baker, 42, of 10156 Parker Hill Road, Randolph, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, both class E felonies; aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right and inadequate lights, infractions. The charges stem from a reported traffic stop. Baker was processed and released to a third party and is due back in court at a later date.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR — Chad D. Griswold, 37, of Bolivar, was arrested Friday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Bolivar Town Court. Griswold was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ALMA — Brian J. Learn, 37, of Alma, was arrested Monday on a family court warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Learn was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- RANDOLPH — Nathan Culver, 20, of Randolph, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Culver was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CLARKSVILLE — Megan E. Borg, 29, of Belmont, was charged at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 7. Borg was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- BELMONT — Michael R. French, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 29.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 48 near County Road 20. Samantha A. Yeaples, 40, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
