Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:55 a.m., Dwayne Motley, 49, of Olean, was charged on a bench warrant for failure to appear issued from Olean City Court.
- Thursday, 12:37 p.m. Pierre E. Kline, 72, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $12.50 from Tops Markets. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Gracie K. John, 18, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:32 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors; and several traffic violations. John was released on appearance ticket and due in Salamanca Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Salt Rising Road and Route 417. Edward F. Slocum, 61, of Little Genesee, and Ernest E. Clark, 58, of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday on Route 21 and Bines Hill Road. Therese A. Fleischman, 64, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 at McKee Road. Alexandra C. Tumpney, 30, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — Daniel J. Fleishman, 47, of Hornell, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child by allegedly providing alcohol to an underage person. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Almond Town Court in February.
- GREAT VALLEY — Cody J. Barnes, 27, of Columbus, Ga., was charged at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Great Valley Town Court in February.
- INDEPENDENCE