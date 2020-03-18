Olean Police
- Sunday, 4:46 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on North Fourth Street near Gardiner Avenue. A vehicle operated by Gary B. Hanson, 59, of 1741 Andrews St., was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing minor damage.
- Monday, 10:56 a.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident on Front Street near Seneca Avenue. Ryan J. Ormer, 27, of Smethport, Pa., was operating a Penske rental van when he reportedly struck the rail overpass, causing major damage to the van. Ormer was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., Ryan S. Bartlett, 37, of 124 N. Barry St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean Town Court for failure to register as a sex offender, a class E felony. According to police, Bartlett allegedly fled on foot when patrols arrived and was apprehended shortly thereafter. He was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for further proceedings.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — A minor school bus accident was reported at 7 a.m. Friday on East Windfall Road. Melissa R. Elder was identified as the driver of the Portville Central School bus. 19 passengers were reportedly on board at the time of the accident. No injuries were initially reported, though three passengers later complained of minor injuries and were taken for medical attention by a parent.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday on Mutton Hollow Road near Route 219. James S. Brennan, 28, and Ronda J. Ehman, 64, both of Great Valley, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
